Cartwright’s campaign ad not worth distracted driving

September 30, 2020 Times Leader Letters

I recently viewed one of Congressman Matt Cartwright’s television political ads.

I was disturbed and shocked to see Matt driving a motor vehicle down a street while filming the campaign ad. In this campaign ad, Matt is alternating looking at the camera and the road ahead of him several times as he is driving. Matt is obviously distracted while driving the motor vehicle.

Congressman Matt Cartwright should have known better. Filming the campaign ad appears to have been more important to him than driving safely.

In my opinion, filming a campaign ad for television while driving a motor vehicle is a very dumb thing to do.

Carl Smith

Rice Township