Your view: As in the time of Noah, humanity facing its last days

One of the most captivating stories in all of the Bible is that of Noah.

Yet most people remember it mainly as a children’s story found in picture books and heard in Sunday school classes. Christians believe that this tragedy in which God poured out judgment upon the earth was an actual historical event.

In fact nowhere in scripture is there even a possibility that Noah, his story or the worldwide flood is a metaphor, mythological tale, morality parable or fictional tale. With chilling accuracy the Bible recounts the epic event that took billions to a watery grave. This catastrophic event which annihilated mankind initially flowed not from revenge, but from a broken heart, God’s spirit was grieved.

What was grieving the Creator’s heart?

Genesis 6:5 states “then the Lord saw that wickedness of man was great on the earth and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” In Genesis 6:7, God said I am sorry that I have made them. I believe that there are striking parallels between Noah’s day and the contemporary world.

If the Bible is correct in stating that earth’s entire population was thinking only about evil constantly, certainly those evil thoughts would have included sexual promiscuity and all kinds of perversions. Noah’s generation was living in a world without any moral compass or restraint. God’s magnificent creation of man became a story gone horribly wrong. The flood demonstrates that God, though patient, will not tolerate sin forever.

Today the world is living as it was in the days of Noah. As in Noah’s time ours is a world that loves sex and it is used to sell everything imaginable. Sex is everywhere. Sex is peddled both with the luring fragrance of mainstream media as well as the disgusting stench of hardcore porn and sex slavery. It’s in our world’s bloodstream and its flowing freely.

We are living on a planet that is intoxicated with its own sexual pursuits and perversions. Sadly the viewing of pornography has increased tremendously with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Noah’s generation deleted God from the human mind, erasing him from their collective conscience and culture. This disregard for their creator explains the moral corruptness found in his day. Many Christians believe that humanity is entering its last days. Similar to Noah’s time we’re witnessing a systematic removal of God from our culture. All over the world the Christian ideal is being choked out.

As in Noah’s day we are living in the Age of Apostasy. The human race has made self-gratification king , along with being lovers of self . Read 2 Timothy Chapter 3:1-5 this biblical passage summarizes the state of humanity in 2020. Dostoevsky said when God does not exist, anything is possible.

Bill Sarnak

Harding