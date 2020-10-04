Your view: Don’t forgo vaccinations due to COVID pandemic

Today, the world is engaged in a battle against COVID-19, for which no vaccine is currently available. As a physician assistant (PA) student at King’s College, I am deeply committed to helping my patients through this difficult time.
Aside from the threat of the coronavirus itself, one of my concerns for my patients’ health is the possibility that many will forgo routine health checks or other preventative care because they are avoiding visits into medial settings.
When it comes to vaccinations, I am especially concerned. This year, as the flu season overlaps with COVID-19, the usual methods for delivering the flu vaccine will be disrupted. In previous flu seasons, there were many convenient opportunities for the public to obtain flu shots – such as at a pharmacy offering quick and easy walk-up flu shots or during a wellness visit with a primary care provider. But now, everyday routines and behaviors have changed, and getting flu shots may take a little more planning and effort.
I urge parents and all patients to make vaccinations a priority. It may be less convenient, but it has never been more important. Our healthcare system cannot afford a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak, or a worse-than-usual flu season.
Tina Fumo
King’s College Physician Assistant Class of 2022
Lester Saidman Student Society President