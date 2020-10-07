Your view: Aaron Kaufer owes Joanna Bryn Smith an apology

Aaron Kaufer should publicly renounce the shameful ad distributed on his behalf by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. The ad attacks Joanna Bryn Smith, Kaufer’s opponent in the 120th district of the Pennsylvania House. I have three strong objections to this ad:
1) An image of the Democratic candidate has been manipulated to make Joanna Bryn Smith look evil. They should show her as herself.
2) The ad lists three out-of-state donors to Ms. Smith’s campaign and claims they are “extremists.” They offer no evidence of any kind for this claim.
3) The ad accuses Ms. Smith of running a “negative campaign.” Her campaign looks and sounds admirably positive to me, while the Republican Party, instead, has stooped to negative propaganda.
It is clear to me that Joanna Bryn Smith is motivated by a love of and commitment to the people of this district. Her concern and compassion are genuine.
Aaron Kaufer seems to me a decent man. He owes an apology to his opponent and to the citizens of his district.
Jon Hart
Shavertown