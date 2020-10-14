🔊 Listen to this

Thinking to myself how did America get where it is at?

We have had one of the best countries that people have died for years to get here. People have sacrificed their lives and paid a price for the freedom we have enjoyed for so long.

We call evil good, and good evil. We call infant genocide woman’s health care. We have marches on Washington to kill your baby. We have a society where you have leaders sit by and leave anarchist destroy their own cities.Why?

Churches, restaurants, and small businesses spread viruses, so we need to destroy them.

You want to put people in office that want to take legal guns and let the destroyers have theirs. Why do you hate America so?

I have said this before when you remove God from our society, something else replaces Him. When you remove the Holy Spirit another spirit takes over, and you have the results.

This does not mean God does not exist. America is going to pay a heavy price for what you have allowed to happen and what you continue to let happen.

Maure Devers

Dorrance Township