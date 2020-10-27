🔊 Listen to this

Donald Trump dodged the draft with bone spurs and doesn’t get why others would serve and asks what’s in it for them. He thinks veterans are “suckers and losers” for serving. If you are a fellow veteran why would you vote for someone who demeans your service and sacrifice?

Donald Trump defunds Social Security in his budget by eliminating the payroll payments that fund it. The Social Security Administration reports that it would run out of funds by 2023 under this proposal. If you, your parents or grandparents are on Social Security, why would you vote for someone who defunds it?

Donald Trump stiffed the workers and contractors who built his bankrupt Atlantic City casinos of their hard earned wages. If you’re in the building trades why would you vote for someone who cheats you out of wages for your hard work?

More than 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. That’s number would wipe out the population of Wilkes-Barre and more than 2 out of every 3 residents in Luzerne County. But, Donald Trump, who takes no responsibility for the response to the pandemic, said: “It is what it is.” If you’ve lost a loved one or friend to COVID-19, why would you vote for someone who did and cares so little?

More than 8 million people have contracted COVID-19 and now have a pre-existing medical condition. Donald Trump is fighting in the U.S. Supreme Court to totally eliminate the Affordable Care Act and after nearly four years has no plan of how he would replace it. If you have a pre-existing condition, why would you vote for someone who would make it more difficult and expensive to get health insurance?

The answer is clear. You shouldn’t vote for someone whose words and deeds are so opposite to the interests of hard working middle class folks.

Jim McGuire

Mountain Top