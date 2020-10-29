🔊 Listen to this

The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation donated $7,500 to the Four Diamonds Fund, Hershey Medical Center in September. The foundation members want to thank our generous donors, who, in spite of the pandemic, still contributed to our foundation.

Jonathan was a 12-year-old Wilkes-Barre Township boy who suffered from leukemia. He died in September 1999. His foundation was formed by family and friends in order to do charitable works in his memory. To date, we have donated more than $367,500 to the Four Diamonds, which benefits children with cancer and is active in pediatric cancer research. We have also raised more than$10,000 for local families and organizations affected by illness or disease.

Watch for information on our Designer/Gift Card Bingo to be held next year.

Karen and Bob Grula

Wilkes-Barre Township