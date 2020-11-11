🔊 Listen to this

Thank you, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Last winter I complained in this forum about the neglected condition of Bertels Lane in South Wilkes-Barre. It was riddled with potholes that had been patch and re-patched for decades.

Shortly after that letter appeared, the mayor personally called me, told me he had driven down the lane and agreed that the road needed to be resurfaced. Since we were still in lockdown at the time, he sent a crew to patch the potholes and said the road would be paved this year, but he was not sure when.

Three weeks ago, the road was paved. It is a pleasure to drive on. Family members who have lived there for more than 50 years say that this is the first time they remember the road being paved.

Thank you again, Mayor George.

The Kosin and White families

Wilkes-Barre