Everyday I get an email of actions taken by the Pennsylvania legislature that day.

I find it interesting that the legislature spends more time making resolutions then they do passing meaningful bills to help the Commonwealth.

It seems to be that protecting “we the people” is what they took an oath to do and quite frankly, I don’t see them doing that. They are more concerned with spending our money and trying to figure out how they can get more, more, more to spend.

There is crime in the streets, rape, murder, sex slavery, child abuse, thievery and robbery, and they are concerned with passing resolutions to remember riots?

Give me a break!

I will admit, I’m new to Pennsylvania, so I am not aware of the history to remember the Stonewall Riots, but it seems rather elementary to focus on an issue like that when we have so much else going on.

Since these people campaigned on the idea that they were the best person for the job, prove it.

I will wait.

Judy Zabel

Jermyn