Just as in 2016, the traditional and normal people of Luzerne County rejected the temptation to vote for a radical left-wing agenda for America.

Luzerne County, having almost 5,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, chose to support President Donald Trump, and in a huge way. Evan as other regions of our country were swayed by the fake main-stream media to go with Joe Biden, Luzerne County Held its head up high and resisted their lies.

Until the virus hit in early 2020, Trump gave us the strongest economy in 50 years, stood up to China and its unfair trade policies. Trump also stood up to our so-called allies in Europe, and demanded that they pay their far share for NATO participation.

He called out the Black Lives Matter movement as a radical-violent undertow of the Democrats propaganda for election influence. Trump also supported our good police officer who keep us sage every day.

He supported the anti-abortion rights movement like no other president, along with the Marriage Protection Act. And above all else, he was a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment.

Just like sports games, sometimes you have to lose a little to come back and take control. What is more important than one election is the will and determination to get back up.

Our next big challenge in Pennsylvania is the seat currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey. This election is in 2022.

Someone with the guts of Donald Trump needs to go for it. May be just May be, he or she will come out of Luzerne County.

Keep the faith and never give up. Eventually, we will take back our country from these left-wing maniacs.

Stay safe during these uncertain times and God Bless America.

John C. Cordora

Luzerne