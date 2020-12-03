🔊 Listen to this

With this beautiful holiday season upon us, it seems only fitting that we, the three supervisors, give thanks to all you in Plymouth Township for the past year of allowing us to serve you.

Safety for everyone is always our first priority, and financial stability for the municipality and affordability for all who reside in this community is a must.

It’s taken a lot of years (17) of hard work and sacrifice along with many disasters including four floods and a fire in the public works garage, plus Act 47 (Financially Distressed) designation and exit by the state, but we made it through and are now stronger and much more stable.

In spite of flood buyouts to help the folks who suffered repetitive losses to their homes from flooding, we have had many new structures built in our mountain and country areas aiding in the tax base. We have a full line of trucks, pavers, backhoes, etc. to serve all of Plymouth Township and with approximately 25 road miles and 1,800 residents, our property tax rate has remained the same since 2002.

To all the folks in Plymouth Township and to the entire Luzerne County, we wish you a happy, safe, healthy, peaceful and joyous holiday season.

Sincerely,

The Plymouth Township Board of Supervisors

Gale Conrad – Chairwoman

Joseph Yudichak – Vice-Chair

James Murphy – Supervisor