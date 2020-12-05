🔊 Listen to this

We are tracking more than 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.

Consistently there are more than 100 new cases here alone in Luzerne County. We are witnessing a national tragedy of 1,000 deaths a day. Small businesses are suffering or already out of business. My community is arguing about mask use and the opening of schools vs. bars. On top of all of this, the stock market is humming along and my 401k is fine.

The question is, what and who should I care about? My Christmas? My 401-K? My happiness? Or our Christmas, our well being and our happiness. I choose to focus during this advent season on us and not on me and mine.

But where is our current president during all of this? He promised that we were rounding a corner, but neglected to explain that the corner ended in a wall. He is still litigating an election that he lost. How many times will he have to lose before it gets through to him? He is planting seeds and sowing doubt. He is trying to burn down the village so that no one else can enjoy its resources.

How much destruction can be brought upon us before Jan. 20? How much more division can he injected into our politics? Will there be a vaccine for the partisan infighting? Will we emerge from Trump’s presidency a stronger, prouder nation? Did he lead us and bring us together during this pandemic? Did he instill confidence and pride in ourselves and our nation during our time of crisis?

The Christmas season is upon us. It is a time of hope and renewal. Let’s ignore the political noise and use this time wisely. Let’s lay the foundation for a better year. Let’s put all the “me” thinking to the side and renew our faith in “us.”

It’s enough of all this rancor. It’s time to move on.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre