For the past few weeks, I have been hearing how the election was stolen from one candidate.

It was usually in the context of “they stole the election.” It took a little while but it finally dawned on me that I am part of the “they.” One of more than 81 million plus that voted the incumbent out of office, by a margin of over 6 million votes. That’s a lot of “they.”

I hate being called a thief. There are many other terms that I can be labeled but not a thief and not by the current president. I come from a good family. My Dad was a WWII vet and coal miner and my Mom worked the factories of our home town. When called, I served my country as did my Dad. I felt it was my duty … obligation.

Others probably of the “they” category might have voted for his opponent because of his constant lying which started on his inauguration. Making a statement that that was the “largest” crowd Washington ever witnessed. Another lie would be his statement that his administration is the greatest this country has ever seen. He had control of both the House and Senate for the first two years of his presidency and accomplished little or nothing that historians will write about. His presidency might need at least two promotions to be considered the worst in our country’s history.

Some of the “they” category might have voted for his opponent so that he would lose the White House and stop making the United States of America the laughing stock throughout the world.

I won’t even mention the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of leadership from Washington. The list could go on and on. There are infinite reasons for how one voted against the incumbent, but the bottom line is that this election was not stolen from him. … He gave it away through his thorough lack of leadership.

Emory Guffrovich

Pittston