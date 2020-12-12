🔊 Listen to this

We wholeheartedly embrace the Biden-Harris victory in the 2020 presidential election. The current administration, arguably the most misogynist in our lifetimes, is mercifully ending.

The incoming team couldn’t be more different in both demeanor and political ideology. In this transition period, Biden and Harris are calmly and capably going about the business of government.

On staffing issues, the incoming team recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion with the nominees they are planning to bring into top positions in the executive branch. These are unquestionably qualified professionals who have been public servants for years. Given the challenges facing the new administration, experience and steady hands are tantamount.

Early on in his campaign, Biden pledged to pick a woman as his VP running-mate. His choice of Kamala Harris was a stroke of brilliance and political acumen. As a progressive woman and a person of color, her life experiences offer another perspective from which to understand our increasingly complex world.

As the glass ceiling-breaking vice-president, Harris will certainly serve as a role model and inspiration for women interested in seeking political office. And such inspiration is sorely needed. Even though more women sought political office in 2020 than ever before, gender parity is nowhere in sight.

Congress is 24% female; state legislatures are 29.3% female (Pennsylvania is 26.9%); mayors of cities more than 30,000 are 23.3%, according to the Center for American Women in Politics, Rutgers.

The upcoming 2021 election cycle offers ample opportunities for women to run for local office within the 240 different governing bodies in the seven counties of NEPA. Some positions for mayors, city and borough council members and supervisors, school boards members, county row officers, judges and magistrates, will be on the ballot. Progressive Women of NEPA is a registered political action committee. We recruit, train, fund and help elect women to pollical office. Contact us at [email protected] and visit us at prowomennepa.com for more information.

Jan Kelly

Moosic

Marie Killian

Dunmore

Board Members, Progressive Women of NEPA