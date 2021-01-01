🔊 Listen to this

There are many fine writers on the local scene, as well as on the national. An item many don’t know, however, is the meaning of the oft-used “transactional.”

The adjective attached to this president’s policy-making means that “everything is negotiable.” He will not be bound by any principle(s): not those embodied in the Declaration of Independence (1776) or the U.S. Constitution (1787), or even the ones in the Articles of Confederation, ca 1780-83.

It should be interesting (confounding) to people, “mixed-up” about who we are and what we are and where we are. Well into the Civil War in 1863, there were partisans who contended that Jefferson Davis was superior as a leader to Abraham Lincoln in the “War of Northern Aggression.” By late 1864, though, were Southerners recognizing Lincoln had emerged a kind of political genius on the cusp of greatness.

What is required of citizens now? It is the realization that we have been defrauded by this president to the point of cataclysm. We must not remain stalled; instead go forward by first returning to pre-Jan. 20, 2017. Only then – as a united body – and having forsaken the extremes, is it possible.

Richard J. Yost

South Abington Twp.