“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”
And so they will. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have impeached President Trump an unprecedented second time. They also like to kick a man when he’s down.
Why bother, Pelosi and Schumer own the presidency, House and Senate with four years to gloat about it?
President Trump is almost gone but I have no regrets about why I voted for him four years ago.
That is, his pro-life promise. During his one term as president, Trump’s pro-life track record speaks for itself. His words and actions to protect the unborn are the most pro-life-positive of any U.S. president.
President-elect Joe Biden refuses to protect the unborn from abortion. And Joe Biden claims to be a member-in-good-standing of the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church is against all abortion, all of the time. I identify as an orthodox Catholic. That explains why I voted for Trump instead of Biden.
Dan Pryor
Homestead Court Belvidere, N.J.