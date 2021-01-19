🔊 Listen to this

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

And so they will. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have impeached President Trump an unprecedented second time. They also like to kick a man when he’s down.

Why bother, Pelosi and Schumer own the presidency, House and Senate with four years to gloat about it?

President Trump is almost gone but I have no regrets about why I voted for him four years ago.

That is, his pro-life promise. During his one term as president, Trump’s pro-life track record speaks for itself. His words and actions to protect the unborn are the most pro-life-positive of any U.S. president.

President-elect Joe Biden refuses to protect the unborn from abortion. And Joe Biden claims to be a member-in-good-standing of the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church is against all abortion, all of the time. I identify as an orthodox Catholic. That explains why I voted for Trump instead of Biden.

Dan Pryor

Homestead Court Belvidere, N.J.