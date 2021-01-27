🔊 Listen to this

As members of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action in Pennsylvania, we follow state legislative races closely.

We have been frustrated by state-wide gerrymandering that forces some Pennsylvanians to work disproportionately harder to elect candidates who share their values. This compromises every Pennsylvanian’s right to equal representation in our government.

Now, the state legislature is considering a dangerous new bill that extends gerrymandering into our court system.

Independent courts form the basis for our democracy, but HB 38 — which could soon be passed in the legislature — would undermine the impartiality of our court system. We implore representatives throughout Pennsylvania to reject this partisan maneuver and vote against HB 38. We ask all Pennsylvanians to contact their representatives to urge them to do the same.

We know that important decisions are made by our state courts. Rising above partisanship happens when we have the best quality judges. We should select the most qualified judges, rather than passing a bill that would limit our pool of candidates to local regions. The same laws apply throughout our state, and judges do not need to “represent local regions” when interpreting our Constitution and statutes.

Our democracy depends on a clear separation of powers, with checks and balances so that no one branch dominates. House Bill 38 gives the General Assembly the power to meddle in our courtrooms, undermining their independence.

Pennsylvania’s citizens deserve better.

Jamie Forrest, Jamie Harris, Laurie Heller, Laura Horowitz, Rachel Kranson, Jonathan Mayo, Guillermo Pérez, Kate Rothstein, Yael Silk, Nadine Wasserman

Bend the Arc Jewish Action: Pittsburgh

Elsa Khalfin, Sandy Lieberman, Marcela Pardes, Shelley Kapnek Rosenberg, Debra Schaeffer, Terry Waslow

Bend the Arc Jewish Action: Southeastern PA