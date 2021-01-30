🔊 Listen to this

Election committees releases draft report. That’s it?! Increase communication, provide temporary seasonal workers a procedure manual, increase poll workers, train them better, insist that they adhere to a strict start time. These are all sound and generic recommendations for almost any organization.

Where is the fraud? Where is the conspiracy? Where is the thing that Luzerne County Councilman Harry Haas said just didn’t seem right to him?

The implication was that our election was not held properly. The implication lead to an insurrection. The conspiracy and national lie was nourished locally by statements from trusted elected officials. Haas, along with others, promoted doubt in the system.

Mr. Haas and his cohort should be ashamed of their self serving assertions and pandering to a misinformed base that they helped to create. We are apparently no better than this.

The last four years are not over, they were simply an audition for bigger and better performances.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre