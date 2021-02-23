Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed state budget deserves a hearing for two reasons.
First, significantly increasing state aid to local school districts makes it possible for them to eliminate and/or reduce unfair per capita and earned income taxes and perhaps to also reduce unpopular real estate taxes.
Second, by increasing the top income tax rate and by increasing the non-taxable income amount, it has the effect of increasing taxes on those who have the financial ability to pay higher taxes and lowering taxes for those who need a tax cut.
It has the same effect as a graduated income tax. Yes, the Republican-controlled House and Senate should give serious consideration to Wolf’s proposed budget.
But will they?
David L. Faust
Selinsgrove