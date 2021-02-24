🔊 Listen to this

Am I the only one scratching his head wondering why I am paying for the King’s College remediation of the old Times Leader building in Wilkes-Barre?

The building was purchased by King’s in 2018. It needs asbestos removal and other mitigation prior to occupancy.

The smart guys in the back room figured out how to tap into a $400,000 state grant designed to help with environmental clean up by selling the building back to the city for $1 and have the city apply for the money, since the college was not eligible. Once the remediation is complete, the plan calls for the city to then sell the property back to the college for $1. Not even $1.25 to show a profit on the deal.

Clever.

To be fair the college will kick in $135,000 on what is apparently a half million dollar remediation. If only I could get my neighbor to pay for my home repair, I’d kick in a few bucks too.

These are our tax dollars hard at work for King’s College, and they haven’t even decided on what they will use the building for.

Maybe we will get a scholarship or something in recognition of our donation?

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre