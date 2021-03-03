🔊 Listen to this

We would like to thank the folks who reside or travel through certain streets of Plymouth Township, where construction has been going on installing sewer lines, for their patience, kindness, and understanding.

For many years, our municipality has been under a mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection identifying specific problem areas. We are very grateful that, through grants, we have been able to keep things moving forward to be in compliance.

However, when you live on the street that’s being worked on or drive by, it’s certainly an inconvenience. So to those on Bradley Street, Driscoll Street, Prospect Street, Jersey Road, and a while back, West Poplar Street and Barrow Street, we thank you.

In addition, to those who travel to Edgehill Cemetery, Exhalation of the Holy Cross and St. Joseph’s Cemeteries, Good Shepherd Cemetery and St. Mary’s Cemetery in our township, we also thank you and ask you all to please bear with us during the rest of this installation phase. We would also like to thank the contractors and their crews for their cooperation while doing their jobs.

The sewer projects are important for the township as we look to move forward and improve our community, once again we thank you.

Plymouth Township Board of Supervisors

Gale Conrad, Chairwoman

James Murphy, Vice-Chairman

Joseph Yudichak, Supervisor