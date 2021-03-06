🔊 Listen to this

When did politicians decide to prioritize their political parties over the people they serve? And why does it feel like this trend is only getting worse?

Tuning into the news over the past few months has been enough to make a cynic out of any broad-minded citizen. Too many politicians seem more interested in supporting what is good for their party, even if it’s not necessarily good for the people. However, this is precisely the moment when we need to put our energy toward common sense solutions that work for everyone in Pennsylvania.

After serving our commonwealth for two decades, first in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and now in the Pennsylvania State Senate, I became a registered Independent because I believe so strongly in working across the aisle to help government truly work for the people.

I am energized that a wide-ranging coalition of Pennsylvanians has come together to create “People. Not Politics.” This group is committed to putting aside divisive, narrow, partisan politics to serve the greater good of the entire state.

There are so many areas where we can find wide-ranging agreement:

Economic Revitalization – I am the son and grandson of coal miners, and I fully appreciate the history and legacy of the tireless work ethic fostered in this commonwealth by a wide range of industries. Investing in state infrastructure programs will bring massive benefits to all Pennsylvanians. Using a narrow political party lens to look at that kind of effort undermines the massive benefits we should be able to create together.

Here’s a good example of how that can work: Pennsylvania’s Transportation Bill (Act 89 of 2013) was a bipartisan effort that I am proud to have supported. The bill funded the South Valley Parkway, which subsequently opened up thousands of acres of formerly mine-scarred land in my district to economic development. More than 4,000 jobs and over a half-billion dollars in private capital has been invested in the communities of Nanticoke, Hanover Township and Newport Township.

Pandemic Response – The acute needs of Pennsylvanians related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its wide-ranging impact on the health and security of our citizens must be a nonpartisan priority. Political squabbling is doing nothing to deliver short-term relief or long-range support to Pennsylvanians, particularly our most vulnerable.

When the Pennsylvania State Department of Health response was lacking, I led a partnership of government, nonprofit, philanthropic, and corporate sectors to protect the elderly and infirmed, which represent over 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the region. The NEPA Nursing Home SOS Program raised more than $1 million and distributed over 1.8 million items of personal protective equipment plus infection-control and symptom-screening materials to over 30 facilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

When the pandemic hit, many large facilities in the I-81 corridor remained open. Thousands were going to work every day with little guidance or any protection from the state. With no state or federal safety inspectors on the ground, I led the creation of a 30-municipality regional code enforcement partnership that inspected over 140 businesses from Wilkes-Barre to Hazleton to ensure workplace safety and mitigate spreading COVID-19.

Party-first politics have been plaguing our country and our Commonwealth for too long, resulting in inaction. Partisan fighting in DC has prevented needed change in our state, such as the passage of an infrastructure bill that has been stuck in gridlock for more than two decades. This has real consequences of deteriorating roads and higher taxes in Pennsylvania.

Our jobs. Our economy. Our health. Our education. Our families. Our neighbors and communities. These day-to-day issues and priorities must transcend divisiveness.

There is a solution: Prioritize people over partisan politics. It isn’t an unrealistic goal. There is a demonstrated pathway and most certainly a demonstrated interest from citizens for a better model: People. Not Politics.