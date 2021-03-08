🔊 Listen to this

Last March, we were just beginning to process the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and that overwhelmingly became the topic of focus for the months that followed.

A year into the fight, we have to keep the pandemic in mind, but we must not lose sight of all the other health matters that need our attention. Throughout the pandemic, healthcare providers have urged people not to forgo necessary and preventive care for fear of COVID-19 infection. Hospitals and clinics, after all, are among the safest places in our community.

With March being Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, we’ll focus on the importance of the colonoscopy in screening for and preventing colorectal cancer, but before we get into the procedure, let’s cover a few tips for general colon health. Age is a significant risk factor for developing colorectal cancer. In fact, 90 percent of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer are 50 or older, which is why the American Cancer Society recommends people at average riskbegin screening at age 45.

But before you reach screening age, you can begin to take steps to keep your colon healthy, and it’s certainly best to continue these practices as you age.

• Limit alcohol: If you drink, keep your consumption to one drink (12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of liquor) per day.

• Reduce red meat intake: Eating 18 ounces (4 servings) or less of red meat per week can reduce your risk of colon cancer. Consider fresh poultry or fish as an alternative to red or processed meats.

• Balance your diet: A diet high in fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, fermented foods and lean proteins is beneficial to your entire body, including your colon.

• Increase exercise: Maintaining a healthy weight can lower your risk of colon cancer. Moderate exercise like walking, running, swimming or weight training for 20 minutes, three to four days a week, constitutes a good routine.

• Consider a fiber supplement: Fiber supplements are available in a variety of easy-to-take forms like drinkable powders, probiotic capsules, gummies and chewable tablets, and in addition to keeping you regular, they can aid digestion and improve colon health. And when your doctor recommends you begin colorectal cancer screening, you shouldn’t hesitate. Screening can be done with at-home tests or the gold standard, which is colonoscopy.

During a colonoscopy, a gastroenterologist uses a small camera to view the colon, identify any changes or abnormalities, and remove any abnormal tissue like polyps. The whole procedure takes roughly an hour, and you can return to normal activity the following day. Some people joke about the procedure, I think to hide their hesitation or fear; however, I can personally attest to its ease and importance.

Preparation includes a liquid diet and the use of laxatives on the day before the test, which can be annoying, but is worth the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re healthy. If you have questions about screening and preparation, consult your primary care physician or gastroenterologist.

While the colonoscopy is the preferred screening method, any screening is better than none. Geisinger Health Plan, for example, mails at-home screening tests to Geisinger Gold members who haven’t had a colonoscopy in 10 years or completed an annual, at-home test. Among the more than 2,300 members who took advantage of this benefit, nearly 400 people were identified as being at risk for colon cancer.