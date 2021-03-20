🔊 Listen to this

Over the past few months, I have really enjoyed looking through boxes and boxes of archives and old history. This year marks the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 100th anniversary and, to me, the old pictures, news clippings and other documents are tremendously fascinating.

Unfortunately, we do not have a lot of information from our earliest years and many of the old scrapbooks and clippings from the 50s through the 80s are very fragile. Still, what we have tells a great story about the organization over time and provides a wonderful reflection of our community’s past.

What has been most interesting to me is how community members truly supported each other. There seems to have been a great pride in being a solicitor and being a donor. The organization, especially in the early days and into the 60s, engaged thousands of volunteers as solicitors and had tens of thousands of donors every year. Republicans and Democrats, management and labor, and people from all different faiths all had one thing in common—they all cared about this community and one another.

Coretta Scott King, the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” If there is any truth to this statement, the Wyoming Valley’s greatness has been evident for a very long time and continues to this very day.

United Way of Wyoming Valley started as the “Community Welfare Federation” in 1921 as a fundraising mechanism to support the charitable needs of the community. At that time, 26 agencies expressed a need for support and a respectable sum of $258,878 was raised in its very first campaign in 1922. Through the rest of the 20s and into the Great Depression, the community continued to raise dollars to help those who were in need of services.

As World War II started, our community received national praise for raising an additional $29,000 in 1942 for the United Services Organization for members of the Armed Forces and their families.

To this day, the Agnes Flood of 1972 is a defining moment in time for the Wyoming Valley. The organization was called the United Fund at the time and the generosity of donors reached an all-time high up to that point. Member agencies answered the call of service in extraordinary ways to help the victims of Agnes’ wrath. Critical services that started right after the flood to better serve the community like Volunteers of America’s Dial-A-Driver program and Family Service Association’s Helpline/2-1-1 service are still operating today.

In 2001, the compassion of the community was on full display yet again to help those families and first responders impacted by the terror attack on our country.

While there are so many more examples of compassion that are evident on the pages of our scrapbooks and photo albums, compassion, of course, is not limited to work of the United Way. Over and over, our community has stepped up to help others in times of great need, including the present day crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years from now, when we look back on our community’s response to the pandemic, we will see the extraordinary efforts of front line staff and essential workers; the dedication of organizations like CEO, Family Service Association, the Chamber of Commerce, and many others; the generosity of individual and corporate donors, and local and regional foundations; the commitment of teachers; new services like Fork Over Love; and so many more examples.

What we will see, in my opinion, is the continuing compassion of a great community.