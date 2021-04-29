🔊 Listen to this

I deplore the seizure of our common language by those seeking to change the meaning of words or the use of them.

One that rankles is “woke” rather than awakened. Woke is a dumbing down of the English language and reflects a poor education and lack of scholarship. Another I just became aware of is a “webinar,” I guess to mean seminar. Webinar does not give the same content of meaning as does seminar. Look up the origin of seminar and see for yourself.

The appropriation of words to suit ones narrative is quite simply stealing the language. Words such as hate speech are a case in point. One man’s hate speech is another man’s free use of the language. One can declare anything they choose as hate speech. This technique comes right out of “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky, a communist leaning political writer and activist.

A recent column in a major liberal/progressive newspaper suggests “gun safety” rather than “gun control” be used since it’s less inflammatory to a conservative audience and could hoodwink them.

A good example to put a fine point on what I’m getting at is the term ” illegal alien.” Alien, by definition, means a person of a foreign country or nation. Illegal means not legal or against the law because a law has been violated. This is vastly more descriptive than “undocumented immigrant.”

The latest spoof on America is the co-opting of the word infrastructure to mean whatever the progressive/liberal movement wants it to mean. It’s just a way of trying to fund causes that standing alone are unpopular to the rank and file voter.

We must wake up to this seizure and co-opting of our common language lest we become made to be out of step and lose our social credit rating. This is what happens in Socialist states, where if you get out of step in any way, you are rated socially and can lose benefits. Beware the cancel culture.

James U. Sinclair

Wright Township