A recent Times Leader news story throws valuable light on our local ancestors and higher education.

That’s a subject that should be of interest to genealogists researching their Northeastern Pennsylvania families

Headlined, “Report: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area lags in college graduations,” the piece by education reporter Mark Guydish ran on May 14. It says that nationally a third of American adults hold higher education degrees, but in our area only one fourth do.

That’s an interesting sociological point, but why should genealogists care? Well, they should care because our ancestors flocking from Europe to Northeastern Pennsylvania in the 1800s and early 1900s found practically a higher education desert here. It was a desert that did not even begin to disappear until many years later (and probably still impacts us statistically).

The genealogist looking at the last two centuries of life in these parts, therefore, has to factor lack of regional higher educational opportunities into the study of those ancestors and why they lived, worked and moved around as they did.

For a contrast, look at the Lehigh Valley, barely 65 miles to our south.

Higher education came to that area in 1742 when the Moravians of the area opened Moravian College, in Bethlehem. A range of full-scale degree programs came to that same area in 1826, when Lafayette College opened in nearby Easton.

In the year the Civil War ended, 1865, industrialist Asa Packer put up the funds for Lehigh University, in Bethlehem. Two years later, Cedar Crest College opened in Allentown.

That gave the Lehigh Valley four degree-awarding institutions covering a wide range of studies at a time when the city of Wilkes-Barre didn’t even have a free-standing public high school building.

Of course, wealthy families were able to send their sons and daughters out of the area to highly prestigious institutions. Less well-heeled ancestors, though, lacked that option.

The area’s post-secondary education opportunities increased in the first half of the 20th century with College Misericordia (women only) and specialized training offered by the Penn State extension, the Dean School of Business, the Wilkes-Barre Business College and extension classes of the Wharton School (the business school of the University of Pennsylvania).

In time, both Marywood College and St. Thomas College (later the University of Scranton) opened in Lackawanna County. Also, the Bloomsburg and East Stroudsburg state teacher colleges were available, but at an even greater distance from Wyoming Valley.

It was not until the late 1940s that the local Bucknell Junior College became Wilkes College and a delegation from the University of Notre Dame organized King’s College that the Wilkes-Barre area finally had its own comprehensive four-year institutions for men and women (Wilkes) and men (King’s), accessible without long commutes.

That nearness plus the GI Bill and scholarship money finally enabled more local people from families of modest means to pursue degrees.

Genealogists, please note: Our regional ancestors did the best they could with what little they had. It’s too bad they didn’t have more.

News Notes: The Facebook page of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society offers a reprint of a 2020 article from the Wall Street Journal on a former editor’s journey into her family’s past, sparked by memorabilia from a deceased relative. Check it out.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist.