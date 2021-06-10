🔊 Listen to this

As summer nears, let’s take our annual look at the genealogical resources of New York City – the gateway (and sometimes home) for many Americans’ ancestors.

Not only did many of our soon-to-be citizens arrive there, but a goodly number decided to live there temporarily or long-term. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered many institutions such as libraries last year, but at last they are beginning to reopen, though not necessarily at full scale.

As always, make sure you visit an institution’s website and/or Facebook page before you head that way for research.

Ellis Island: Once a main channel for immigration into the U.S., Ellis Island in New York Harbor is partially back in service to researchers and other visitors. Latest information is that the museum areas are open, but the theaters and interactive touchscreens are not available yet.

This magnificent site is accessible by ferry from lower Manhattan. While the ferries also make a stop at nearby Liberty Island, I always advise against trying to package a visit to Ellis Island with a visit to the Statue of Liberty. The statue draws huge crowds, and while it is not fully reopened, just seeing what you can there will cut into your visit to Ellis Island.

On the plus side, there is nothing stopping us from doing the traditional distance research into the Ellis Island immigration records. For specific data, go to www.nps.gov/coronavirus, where you’ll find information on the developing situation there. Keep in mind also that the project of restoring Ellis Island buildings apart from the main building is ongoing, which means avoiding construction sites while there.

Lower East Side Tenement Museum: This is not a research library, but an interactive experience consisting of authentically restored apartments from various periods and ethnicities as well as walking tours of the neighborhood. It’s at 97 and 103 Orchard St., in Lower Manhattan, near Chinatown.

If your immigrant ancestors remained in New York City in the 1800s and early 1900s, you’ll be able to see in minute detail how they lived and worked and what their world looked like. The bookstore offers a range of works on the immigrant experience. Apartment visits and walking tours, temporarily restricted in size, have always been by reservation only. Proof of coronavirus vaccination or of a recent negative test is required for both. For reservations, go to the museum’s websitewww.tenement.org. Use email at [email protected] or phone 1-877-975-3786. Virtual tours are also available via the website.

New York Public Library: Given its size and the phased reopening, the best way for a genealogist to approach this large institution is to go to the website www.nypl.org/research and look around for what seems most useful for information on New York City ancestors.

What the library is offering to visitors is described as “limited onsite access to its collections on an appointment only basis,” according to the website. If you visit, masks are still required, according to the latest information. Be sure to monitor the website if you plan on a visit, since like other institutions it is reopening gradually.

Some research, however, can be done remotely. That too is described on the website.

New York Historical Society: There are some more and generally smaller or more specialized places to check out. A good one is the New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. It has an excellent research library, now by appointment only, with numerous restrictions. The website is www.newyorkhistory.org. Remember, for travel within New York City, read up on transportation and the Metro Card.

