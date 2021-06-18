🔊 Listen to this

Little by little, the local sites that genealogists use are in various stages of return after the long shutdown because of the pandemic.

The Osterhout Free Library as of July 6 will allow vaccinated patrons to dispense with mask wearing.

Appointments will no longer be required, but distancing will still be practiced. Watch the library’s website and Facebook page for new developments.

Some other local institutions have been fulfilling research requests as quickly as possible, or have actually reopened.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, a tenant of a building owned by the Kirby Health Center, has been partially operative. “At this time our staff is allowed to work in the building, digitizing and filling research requests,” writes Secretary Mary Portelli in a response to my query.

However, she adds, “Kirby has not indicated when we will be allowed to reopen to the public.”

The Plymouth Historical Society, 115 Gaylord Ave., offers some good news on its website. “We have safely reopened, our regular hours thru November will be 12 p.m .to 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday,” the society announced. “Other times and days by appointment.”

DNA Update: Authorities in Cascade County, Montana believe they have set a record for reaching back in time and solving a murder case using DNA and genealogy, the New York Times recently reported. The case involved two teenagers who had been found slain in 1956. Just last week, a man who died in 2007 wasnamed as a “likely suspect.”

The process, which is becoming standard among police agencies, involves taking DNA from material at the crime scene and posting it online to see who turns up as a possible relative of the suspect. From relatives, the suspects can then be traced.

However, a backlash against police use of DNA without warrants is developing. Just last month two states – Maryland and Montana (see above) – enacted laws strictly limiting such an action. Both states now demand authorization from a court to use a DNA data base to investigate crimes. Maryland’s law also limits such authorization to a short list of major crimes, such as murder. “Reason” magazine, an online publication, recently reported the laws.

As it stands, not all DNA data bases allow police to work with them without court approval. The ones that do include the popular sites FamilyTree DNA and GEDMatch.

News Notes: The Nanticoke Historical Society has scheduled public tours of its newly renovated offices 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19. The society is headquartered in the Samantha Mill House, next to the Mill Memorial Library, 495 East Main St., with entrance from Kosciuszko Street. The renovation was covered by a federal grant for smaller institutions.

Congratulations to the Luzerne County Historical Society on being one of three honorees for historic preservation by the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission. The society was recognized for its renovation of the Swetland Homestead, in Wyoming. By the way, go to the society’s Facebook page for a complete listing of upcoming events at the Swetland and at other sites, including a July 3 re-creation of the capitulation that followed the 1778 Battle of Wyoming.

Our local ancestors probably thrilled to the grand amphitheater and reflecting pool in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. You will see the incredible overgrown ruins of those structures and others via the free July 7 walking tour sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre Y. The structures were abandoned around 1940 when that part of the park was cut off by construction of the levee. Call the Y at 570 970-5040 to register.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist.