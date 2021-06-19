🔊 Listen to this

One of the lessons I’ve learned or, actually, reaffirmed over the past year is that I still have a lot to learn … a real lot.

It’s been just over a year since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota became a tipping point of social unrest and a catalyst for heightened and often heated discussion about racism in our country. At that time, to be perfectly honest, I struggled trying to make sense of all that was happening. I certainly understood the immediate reaction to the loss of a life, but, initially, I really didn’t quite understand the protests, riots and the unrest that followed.

I believe racism and discrimination in any form are wrong, period. In looking back, however, I am a bit embarrassed to admit that I did not fully grasp the severity of these moments as they were happening. I went about my life as if the turmoil in places like Minneapolis, Louisville, Atlanta and other cities across the country really didn’t affect me or our community. I was wrong about that.

Like most of us who grew up in the Wyoming Valley, I did not experience a great deal of diversity in my younger days. Throughout my life, I was never mistreated nor was I ever denied a loan, housing, a college education, service in a restaurant, or a job because of the color of my skin and my experiences dealing with racial discrimination are very limited. While our local demographics in the Wyoming Valley have been changing over the past 20 years, many communities, churches, and workplaces are still not very diverse. As a result, just talking about racism is often challenging and uncomfortable for many of us. At times, we are all afraid to say “the wrong thing.”

To increase my own understanding and comfort level with complex topics that often could be emotionally charged, I have spent dozens of hours over the past year in training programs, researching racial issues, engaging our United Way Board of Directors and donors, and talking to other community organizations and leaders, locally and across the country. It’s a work in progress to be sure, but I believe I now have a better perspective of the racial unrest than I did a year ago.

I didn’t appreciate the looting or violence that took place, but for the majority of those involved, what was happening wasn’t just about a single event in Minneapolis. The unrest was about a deeply-rooted belief that over the course of our nation’s long history, there have been countless incidences, practices and policies that have, intentionally or unintentionally, fostered the mistreatment of minorities and kept many from ever truly being equal.

As we go forward, there is much more work to be done to further develop understanding and improve race relationships. Throughout the country, the United Way network is elevating its collective voice and taking a leadership role in improving equity and inclusion. Locally, by focusing on the issues of childhood poverty, the United Way of Wyoming Valley strives to improve the odds of success for all children which certainly includes at-risk minority children. It is very important work that we are very proud of.

If we really aspire to have “liberty and justice for all,” let’s all commit to increasing our understanding of what it means to be inclusive, equitable and united. I still have a lot to learn. Perhaps many of us do.