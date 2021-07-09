🔊 Listen to this

I am 13 and have permission for my parents to write this letter as a requirement for the Communication Merit Badge.

This is in reference to the dog rescued from the 12- to 14-foot sinkhole. I like how the first responders not only save people, but animals too.

I also liked how the article had many pictures of the rescuers and dog. I take care of three dogs at home, and it makes me happy that there are rescuers if anything happened to my dogs.

Kenneth Craig

Boy Scout Troop 143, Swoyersville