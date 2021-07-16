🔊 Listen to this

The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society library has reopened after a long COVID-related shutdown. However, at least for the foreseeable future, hours will be limited to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and access will be limited to members.

Times for use have been divided into slots of 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. A member may request two time slots. Requests are first-come, first-served. Make the request at [email protected]

The society is on the second floor of Annex II of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street,Wilkes-Barre. Parking is in back of the health center’s properties.

To check membership status and renew, go to www.nepgs.com and click on the membership link.

For information on the library’s holdings, visit the society’s web page and Facebook page. When you join, you’ll be on the mailing list for the immensely useful quarterly newsletter which, among other things, will keep you up to date on additions to the library.

U.S. Census: Today, as the release of population totals from the U.S. Census of 2020 draws near, let’s take another of our occasional looks at a census of the past – this time the Census of 1880.

Why should his census hold any special interest for today’s genealogists tracing their 19th-century American ancestors? For one thing, the increasing difficulty of processing the great mass of data produced by field work led to the development of automatic data sorting machines in the 1880s, the ancestors of today’s computers.

The more important distinction, though, is that if you are researching ancestors of that century, the Census of 1880 is the last one you’ll likely find until that of 1900 – a full 20 years later. That’s because the Census of 1890 was almost completely destroyed by a fire and the disposal of waterlogged papers years after the fire.

One interesting feature of the Census of 1880 is that it showed America’s population was not only growing rapidly – passing the 50 million mark – but that cities were on track to overtake the rural areas and small towns as the places where Americans were increasingly choosing to live.

So it was that for the first time a city – New York City – surpassed a million residents, with other cities nearing that remarkable figure as well. It would not be for a few more decades, though, with immigration and industrialization, that the bulk of the American population would become city dwellers.

If you are tracing ancestors of that time and subsequent decades, what can you do about the 20-year gap caused by the fire wiping out the Census of 1890? What happens when your ancestors just seem to vanish in that time period?

There is a population list of Civil War veterans and their widows that largely survived the 1890 disaster. You can also investigate state archives to see if any state census records were compiled between 1880 and 1900.

Suppose you still lose track of your ancestors between 1880 and 1900?

Given the proliferation of computers and online records today, check with historical societies and major public libraries in places where you think ancestors might have moved to see if any records of them turn up in a city directory. You will then be able to approach the Census of 1900 with better knowledge of exactly what states and cities you need.

As for accessing census records of any kind, remember that historical societies and larger libraries can help and sometimes maintain copies on site. Also, some sites like FamilySearch maintain census records.

