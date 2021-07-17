🔊 Listen to this

Seven years ago last month, I wrote a column welcoming Wico Van Genderen, the new president of the Wilkes Barre Chamber of Commerce at the time, to our community. I am not sure where the time went, but now, just seven seemingly quick years later, Wico is announcing his retirement at the end of this calendar year.

In my commentary seven years ago, I stated that I couldn’t be rooting any louder or harder for Wico’s success and the success of the chamber. At that time, our area was still feeling the impact of the economic downturn caused by the Great Recession and our unemployment rate was among the highest in the state for four straight years. Poverty rates had increased, social service needs were growing and good jobs were scarce.

What I didn’t write about seven years ago were the organizational challenges facing the chamber at the time. Over the years, the chamber had invested in a number of real estate properties in an effort to spur economic development and create jobs. The chamber had accumulated more than $13 million in public and private debt and, due to the recession, struggled to develop many of these properties as quickly as expected. As a result, the chamber found itself in a crisis which hampered its ability to fulfill its mission.

My message seven years ago was basically “welcome Wico, the Greater Wilkes-Barre area needs a strong, successful chamber.” My message today is “thank you Wico, congratulations on a job well done!”

Today, with a new name, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce is out of the real estate business and the financial position of the organization is significantly improved. The chamber has developed more than a dozen or so new initiatives to better serve its members and promote business startups, innovation, growth and expansion. The chamber is once again a vibrant force in our community and strategically focused on the future.

Wico will be the very first person to acknowledge that the chamber’s successes during his tenure as president happened because of the chamber’s team of staff and volunteers. The chamber’s board leadership consists of names familiar to most of us because they have done so much and are so committed to our community. Leaders like Joanlanne, Standish, Sordoni, Graham, Lynett, Wilson, Sebia, Erwine, O’Donnell, DeCesaris, Schintz, Makowski, Witkowski, Rushton, Clemente, Ooms, and so many others helped set the direction and guided the tremendous progress over the past several years.

Perhaps one of Wico’s biggest accomplishments, however, has been the development of the chamber’s very talented staff. Led by Lindsay Griffin, executive VP and chief operating officer, the staff is a group of mainly young professionals who never seem to get tired of serving the community. In every sense, they are servant-leaders and their efforts during the pandemic were especially valuable. Wico’s smile could not have been wider or brighter than when the chamber board named Lindsay as his successor.

While the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce have very different missions and operations, we share the same goal – to strengthen our community. We have worked together a lot over the past several years and I applaud them for all they have accomplished and all they do for the community.

Seven years went quickly. Congratulations Wico and thank you. We wish you the best of health in your retirement.

Lindsay, welcome to your new role. As I said seven years ago, our community needs a strong, successful chamber. I couldn’t be rooting harder or louder for you!