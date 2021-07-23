🔊 Listen to this

We know each other pretty damn well by now, America’s 46th president and America’s 333,031,783 people.

We have seen each other through some of the toughest times, as well as some of the best and a lot of the rest. We know each other’s quirks. We know each other’s ways. And each knows when the other is not performing up to the standard of excellence we hope to see in each other and hope others see in us.

And that’s the way it was Wednesday night, when President Joe Biden went to Cincinnati and took a few questions from a few ordinary people, who are registered Democrats and Republicans, at an event politicians and the folks who cover them now call a town meeting.

Joe Biden was his presidential self — no pomp, modest circumstances; a man who leads as he has lived, with a strong sense of decency and a slighter sense of structure, strategy, message scripting or smooth subtlety.

If you tuned in to this CNN town meeting hoping to witness a motivational presidential moment in which a presidential leader delivers a proclamation or announces a new initiative to convince Trumpers to shed their stupid-is-as-stupid-does COVID vaccine rejection that has sparked a new surge that endangers defenseless children — well, you were underwhelmed.

But I tuned in to catch the latest presidential event of a fellow who long ago became a friend (in the sense that pols and journalists develop actual friendships). And it felt much like I was spending another night with the Joe I got to know well, long ago, as a young Washington reporter who arranged to meet a new senator at his office after work. We walked to Union Station and rode the train to Wilmington, Delaware, small-talking, not interviewing. When the senator went home to his kids, I caught the next train back to D.C. and went home to my wife and kids (way too late for dinner).

Joe’s Wednesday town hall was much like most of Joe’s decades of political events. He has always had a way of connecting — bonding, often — with people of all backgrounds. Yet he has also always had his way of interrupting himself in midsentence to start a different one. But Joe has always had his way of talking in which his pet phrases just tumble out reflexively, without rhyme or reason. And all were on display Wednesday night.

Joe’s pet phrases: He said “No joke” or “I’m not joking” 10 times Wednesday night, even when talking about something as un-funny as COVID death totals. He said: “I’m not kidding”/”all kidding aside” seven times, “I’m serious” seven times, and “I’m not being facetious” four times.

Talking about the pandemic, Biden said: ” … when I got elected … this pandemic was out of control. You know, we’ve lost more people in the United States — over 630-some-thousand people — than in every major war we’ve ever fought, in the United States of America. And that’s come to a screeching halt for those who’ve been vaccinated. It really has. Not a joke.”

Asked how the White House is combating medical misinformation, Biden replied:

“What we’re doing is, number one, to restore America’s faith in science is listen to the scientists. (Applause begins.) No, I’m not joking. I mean, literally listen to the scientists, and not interfere, not rush anything.” Biden added: “There was a report out saying that for … something like 45 percent of the overwhelming disinformation on Facebook comes from 12 individuals. I said: They’re killing people — those 12 individuals; that misinformation is going to kill people. Not a joke. Not a joke.”

Yet, Biden’s presidential best was powerfully displayed after CNN’s Don Lemon asked a follow-up about the Jan. 6 insurrection: ” … if Republicans and Democrats can’t come together … to investigate the biggest attack on our Capitol in 200 years, what makes you think that they can come together on anything?”

Biden instantly pivoted away from CNN’s moderator, faced the audience and camera, raised both hands and pointed his index fingers at all of America as he gave the perfectly presidential two-word answer: “These people.”

The audience burst into applause. And Biden couldn’t resist: “No, I mean it. I’m not being facetious. Democrats and Republicans. I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated. The fact is, you can’t look at that television and say, “Nothing happened on the 6th.” You can’t listen to people who say this was a ‘peaceful march.’ No, I’m serious. Think about it.”

The night was late. Soon our excellent train ride with Joe was over.