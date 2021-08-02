🔊 Listen to this

It seems the debate over masking has new life.

Many people have questions about why masking might still be necessary in certain scenarios, and those questions are valid, since even the good information regarding COVID-19 can, at times, seem conflicting.

It is true that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and there is no longer a public masking mandate in Pennsylvania.

It’s also true that the Delta variant, the dominant strain of COVID-19 worldwide, is far more contagious and more likely to cause severe illness than the variants that came before it.

So, what does this mean for how to approach masking?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still maintains that fully vaccinated people can resume many of the activities in which they participated before the pandemic. But the CDC warns that, if you live in an area of substantial or high virus transmission, masks should be worn indoors in public to maximize protection against the Delta variant and to prevent spreading it to others.

In other words, fully vaccinated people are cleared to go without masks outdoors, although we should note that dense gatherings, such as outdoor concerts or festivals can increase the likelihood of transmission. Masking indoors should be a consideration of the level of COVID activity in your area and how vulnerable you and others in your household may be.

It’s all about making good decisions, and you can do that by asking yourself a few simple questions, such as:

• Is transmission high where I live?

• Do I have a weakened immune system?

• Does anyone in my household have a weakend immune system?

• Do I have other chronic health conditions that could lead to severe infection?

• Do I have children who are too young to be vaccinated?

• Is anyone in my household unvaccinated?

If you’re answering yes to any of these, the low probability of contracting COVID-19 while fully vaccinated may not be worth it to you and your loved ones.

And remember, your life might meet all the criteria to go maskless, but you can always wear your mask just to protect others. As we learn more about the Delta variant, data suggests even fully vaccinated people can spread the disease. So, even if the chances of contracting the virus and spreading it are low, you might consider not taking that chance because it will affect someone else’s life and health.

Among the most important things to keep in mind about these masking guidelines is they DO NOT apply to health care settings. In hospitals and clinics all over the country, masking is still required for all patients, visitors and employees.

This stance is not likely to change soon.

At any given moment, health care facilities can be caring for some of the most at-risk patients in our communities, including pregnant women, people battling cancer, and people who live with immune disorders.

Hospitals and clinics must and will continue to foster an environment that keeps their patients, visitors and staff as safe as possible, so keep this in mind when you are entering a health care facility.

If you have a compelling reason for not wearing a mask, there are alternatives. Most health care settings can offer you a face shield. If you are accompanying a patient, and you cannot or will not mask, you may be offered a seat outside until your loved one’s visit is complete.

And if you are vehemently opposed to masking, please don’t engage in argument with the nurse or guest services employee you see first. They did not draft the policy. The health system determined the policy in alignment with CDC guidelines, and employees are simply following the policy to keep you safe and healthy.

When you’re in public, you can make an informed decision using the good information that’s out there.

When you come to a hospital or clinic, please wear your mask.