5th annual SPK Memorial Mixer to be held Aug. 13

Friends and others who loved the late Sean P.Kane have chosen to celebrate his life, keep his legacy alive, and honor his memory through the Sean P. Kane Memorial Fund at the Luzerne Foundation.

Sean Kane was a special man who will always be remembered and loved by so many in our community. After Sean passed away on April 3, 2016, at just 28 years of age, his parents, Michele (Mickey) and Kevin, along with his many friends and others who loved him, choose to celebrate his life, keep his legacy alive, and honor his memory through the Sean P. Kane Memorial Fund at the Luzerne Foundation.

Through this fund, Sean’s family and friends continue to support the many services, programs, and causes important to Sean during his life. He was focused on supporting the health, wellness, and well-being of people across our community, with a special emphasis on individuals with special needs. Most importantly, he was a fantastic big brother to his sister Katie who suffered from Cerebral Palsy. Sean loved Katie and Katie adored him. Tragically, Katie also passed away at the age of 28 in 2019.

I am blessed to call Mickey and Kevin friends. Though they have suffered tremendous heartbreak, they continue to love with open hearts and their generosity is unmatched. I first met them through our mutual involvement in supporting the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA). Katie was a student at WVCA when she was young, and her family continued to show appreciation well after her graduation. Their support continues to this day. They are an inspiration to me and so many others and I see how Sean became the kind and generous person he was.

Ceili Jones, a friend of both Sean and his sister and one of this year’s event organizers, told me the memorial mixer was first started as a way to remember Sean in the happy way he would have wanted. It was the idea of close family friend and neighbor Jo Ann Kittrick who also helps with organizing every year. Ceili said that, while everyone was devastated by the loss of Sean, he would have wanted them to celebrate his life, rather than mourn his death.

“Sean was always the life of the party and that’s how he would want to be remembered,” Ceili added. She also mentioned the Kanes have remained a source of inspiration for her with their positive attitudes throughout great adversity.

Sean’s friends and family have grown stronger together as they work towards ensuring his legacy will live on through the memorial fund.

“Our friends, our neighbors, and Sean’s friends, both locally and in Philadelphia, have continued to be a source of strength for both Mickey and me through some very tough years,” said Kevin. “They keep in close contact, and they attend the fundraiser each year to help honor Sean’s memory. It means so much to both of us.”

Kevin mentioned Sean’s friends, Ceili Jones, Brett Kittrick, Craig Kittrick, Sarah Stevens, and Rachel Lakkis among those instrumental in the success of the fundraiser.

In addition to the Memorial Mixer, an annual golf tournament is also held to help raise money for the fund. While this will be the final year for the SPK Memorial Mixer as was decided when it first began, the golf tournament will continue with the help of friends, such as Brett Kittrick.

“Any time you have such a great kid like Sean, it’s important to keep their memory alive by supporting the causes that were so important to them throughout their life and help spread good in our community,” Brett said. “Sean continues to live within all of us and we will keep spreading his love.”

Help Sean’s family and friends celebrate his life at the SPK Memorial Mixer this Friday. I’ll be there and hope to see you.

The fifth annual SPK Memorial Mixer will be held 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Veterans (PAV) Pavilion, 2 Oak St., Wilkes-Barre. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. This includes food and beverages.

To reserve tickets in advance, contact Brett Kittrick at 570-709-1088 or Ceili Jones at 570-793-1643 or message the Sean Kane Fund at The Luzerne Foundation on Facebook.

Entertainment will be provided by DJs Lisa & Daryl. There will be a large raffle with prizes, including many themed baskets, such as a basket of cheer, a cash basket, lottery basket, bark basket, wine-tasting basket, beach basket, restaurant gift certificates, a Yeti Cooler, and much more. Proceeds from admission, the raffle, and a tee-shirt sale will all benefit the Sean P. Kane Fund at the Luzerne Foundation.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]