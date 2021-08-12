🔊 Listen to this

After a period in late May and early June when COVID-19 activity decreased and leveled out for a few weeks, community transmission has again begun to increase in our area.

Both Luzerne and Lackawanna County recently reverted to a “substantial” level of community spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently has four designations to express transmission, and our counties have moved from between 10 and 50 cases per week per 100,000 residents to between 50 and 100 cases per week per 100,000 residents.

We’re seeing a mirroring trend at Geisinger. Since the beginning of July, we’ve seen a steady increase in new positive cases per week as well as an increase in patients who require hospitalization to treat COVID-19. Hospitalizations are nowhere near where they were during the pandemic’s several peaks, but it is noteworthy that at the end of last week, we had about 30 COVID patients in hospitals across our system, roughly double what we were seeing at the beginning of July.

It might seem like you’ve heard this before. Through multiple waves of the pandemic, we’ve seen cases ebb and flow, and it’s probably difficult for a lot of us to regard a new uptick as something of concern. But it is concerning, and it’s also different than previous upticks for a few critical reasons.

First of all, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the most contagious variant we’ve seen yet, and it’s one of several strains that spread faster than their predecessors. Even though the total number of cases is not yet what we’ve seen in previous waves, the rate of transmission is some of the fastest we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Secondly, among people who have tested positive recently – a number approaching 3,000 since May 1 – 95 percent were unvaccinated. Among the few fully vaccinated people who became infected, less than 1 percent were hospitalized with COVID-19, and all were discharged to their homes without treatment with ventilators.

This proves vaccines are working. They are not only keeping people from getting infected but also keeping the few fully vaccinated folks who do get infected alive and out of the hospital.

Finally, the fact that we have these safe and effective vaccines make this wave different than any that came before. They are a game changer, because we now have a tool to build immunity among members of our community.

The CDC recommends that all people, regardless of vaccination status, mask in indoor, public places in counties where transmission is designated substantial or high. And that’s good advice, because early evidence suggests fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant can spread it to others.

But masking always has been and only ever will be a temporary measure. To beat this pandemic and avoid any more impact on our communities, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

So, go get your shot, and remember that it’ll not only protect you but also the vulnerable members of our community who either have not or cannot get vaccinated. Among that vulnerable population are our children under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

The best way for us to protect our kids right now is to either reach herd immunity or to make sure everyone around those children is vaccinated, essentially creating a protective wall around them.