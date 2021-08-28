🔊 Listen to this

More and more good sources of genealogical information about our ancestors are turning up online. Let’s take a look at some recent developments.

Freedmen’s Bureau: In the wake of the Civil War (1861-1865), the federal government created the Freedmen’s Bureau, an office whose function was to provide various helps to the former slaves, newly freed by the war.

Now, FamilySearch has put together a data base containing a lot of that information. The material is about programs “to supervise relief efforts including education, health care, food and clothing, refugee camps, legalization of marriages, employment, labor contracts, and securing back pay, bounty payments and pensions.”

You can search for an ancestor via name, life event or relationship. The collection, incidentally is not absolutely complete yet. But it is a beginning. Until the U.S. Census of 1870, with the war over, many slaves – including entire families – were not listed by their names but merely by gender or age. So, every addition to the available stock of information like this one is valuable. An estimated 3.9 million individuals were freed by the war.

The collection is titled “United States Freedmen’s Bureau, Records of Freedmen, 1865-1872.” Go to www.familysearch.org. FamilySearch is the free online data base sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The church also operates family history centers all across America.

New Groups: As if that’s not enough for one week, FamilySearch recently unveiled a set of online groups that genealogists can join to expand their knowledge.

While there are way too many of these groups to list here, let me point out that many of them are geography-specific. In other words, some are tailored to Britain, India, Asia, Africa, various European countries and other areas.

Another big category is Roots Tech groups, an outgrowth of the annual Roots Tech conference, which covers a wide variety of genealogical topics. Still more center on adoption, North American first nation genealogy and genetics, including one on the Y (male) chromosome. This is a veritable feast for genealogists.

Take a look. Many genealogists are able to make advances by discussing their findings with other genealogists going over similar ground and encountering the same research problems.

DNA Training: Yes, there’s more. FamilySearch is also offering recorded free classes on many areas of DNA use in genealogy. Typical sessions cover interpretation of DNA to determine specific family relationships and to discover biological parents. All are presented by experts in the field.

After surveying the entire list, I think it would be a good idea to begin with the two classes on how genetic genealogy works and how to interpret results. I say this because there is a good deal of misunderstanding about what DNA analysis is and how it should be used in tracing family relationships.

So, if you are wondering about what DNA testing can and cannot do for you, this collection of videos by experts would be a good starting point.

News Notes: Remember the pre-pandemic days when visiting your library, historical society or genealogy group for information was routine? Well, those very organizations are now holding fund-raising events in preparation for resuming full service to the public during autumn, winter and spring.

They need you, your volunteer help and your contributions to continue meeting your needs for information about your family history. Check your Times Leader daily and visit the organizations’ websites for information on their projects. You’ll have some fun, meet your fellow researchers and ensure that these groups can continue their work.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]