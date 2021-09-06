🔊 Listen to this

Last week, we discussed concussion as it relates to contact sports, how to spot the signs, and what kind of protocols teams should have in place to keep their athletes safe.

But head trauma is not the only type of serious injury that can occur on the field of play. Injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is one of the most common knee injuries American athletes experience, with roughly 150,000 occurring each year.

The ACL is in the center of the knee and connects the shin bone (tibia) to the thigh bone (femur), providing stability. When an ACL is injured, it is not recommended to play any type of sport, because the knee’s stability is compromised, and without it, cutting or twisting motions will be difficult and can cause more damage to the knee.

ACL tears typically occur during sporting events when movements such as sudden stops, jumping and landing, or changes in direction occur. A loud pop can often be heard when an ACL tears, and the affected athlete might feel a popping sensation in the knee.

Among symptoms of a torn ACL are:

· Bruising

· Knee instability

· Knee swelling

· Limping

· Loss of range of motion

· Pain

Most of the time, an ACL tear is treated with surgery followed by a physical therapy or training program to help an athlete get back to their desired level of activity.

During ACL reconstruction surgery, an arthroscopy is often performed. A camera is inserted through a small incision in the knee, helping to guide the surgeon through the procedure. The less-invasive surgery typically leads to quicker recover times for patients.

The reconstruction entails the removal and replacement of the torn ligament. The new ligament is attached to the bone, and the knee is allowed to heal before a physical therapy regimen begins. Rehabilitation varies among patients but usually takes between 6 and 12 months. Range of motion in the knee is limited after surgery, and improving range of motion is the goal of the first phase of physical therapy before the program moves on to strengthening exercises. Once you begin strengthening the knee, the program progresses until you reach your previous level of activity.

One common misconception regarding ACL reconstruction surgery is that it leaves the ligament more vulnerable to future tears. In fact, you’re at a higher risk of tearing your other ACL than you are of re-tearing your surgically fixed ACL.

As is the case with any type of injury, the degree of severity can depend on how early an athlete, coach, trainer or team doctor realizes something is wrong. Partial ACL tears can be treated differently than full ACL tears and recover time and rehabilitation can be shorter, if treated properly.

The most important thing is that athletes listen to their bodies and refrain from pushing through knee pain on the field. If you’re in pain, stop playing or practicing and have the trainer or doctor examine you.