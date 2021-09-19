🔊 Listen to this

On my first day as president of the United Way of Wyoming Valley in January 2012, one of the long-time employees gave me a document that briefly outlined some of the important dates in the United Way’s history.

I found it very interesting and immediately noticed that the organization started in 1921 and its first campaign was held in 1922. Quick math told me that in just over nine years, we would be celebrating our centennial anniversary. I am not sure where the time went, but here we are and our 100th campaign has just begun.

I have only been an employee of the organization for less than ten percent of its existence, but I have been looking forward to this year for quite a while. I feel fortunate to be in my role at this milestone moment in time. One hundred years is a long time, and it is an honor to be able to celebrate the good work of the organization and the difference it has made in the lives of those in need throughout the Wyoming Valley.

As part of our fundraising efforts for this year, I was recently invited to meet with a family who has supported the United Way for generations. As we talked about the 100th anniversary, our current projects, and our vision for the future, I also shared with the family a document that captures the history of the organization, similar to the document I received on my first day on the job.

Toward the end of our discussion, the well-respected patriarch of the family looked at the documents that detailed our history and said that he had served on countless committees over the years and directly worked with at least 30 of the campaign chairs. He was not boasting in any way. He has always viewed community service and helping others as a responsibility and was justifiably proud of the time he spent and the efforts he and his family have made to support the organization and our community over a very long period of time.

He further reflected on the evolution of the organization and its various names over our 100 year existence. These names included the Community Welfare Federation, the Community Chest, the United Fund and the United Way. He said the two most important words in all of these titles are “community” and “united.” He could not have been more right or more profound.

For 100 years, donors, both big and small, and countless volunteers have stood united to help those in need. While the history of the United Way is interesting and important, the future of the Wyoming Valley is so much more critical. The only way we can continue to help children, meet the needs of the most vulnerable, and improve the area we call home, is if we continue to be united and embrace the spirit of community. It is a call to action and a shared responsibility for all of us.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 2021 campaign, the 100th in the Wyoming Valley’s history, has begun. It is more than a milestone moment in time. It is an opportunity to focus on the future. It is a time to stand united and be justifiably proud of helping others and serving our community.

If you can, please be as generous as possible.