🔊 Listen to this

In April, 2007, I had a fateful encounter with one of the most notorious juvenile court judges Pennsylvania has ever seen. Mark Ciavarella in Luzerne County sentenced me to three months of placement in a youth forestry facility. My crime? I made a fake, parody Myspace page about my vice principal.

Ciavarella didn’t care what you did, or why you did it; nothing would prevent him from sending you away if you ended up in his courtroom. My mother screamed as I was shackled and taken away in a daze. I wasn’t even out of the room before the next child was brought before the court. The wheels of justice felt more like a conveyor belt.

Those who hear the story of the juvenile court judge who accepted kickbacks may find it easier to believe one bad man corrupted an honest position instead of questioning the system that allowed him to operate for so long. But sadly, 15 years after my incarceration, very little has changed to prevent this injustice.

A Task Force established by Pennsylvania officials recently studied our state’s juvenile justice system with hopes of alleviating these abuses. After more than a year of studying the system, the Task Force released a Final Report in June with recommendations for reform.

Former judge Ciavarella was able to abuse his power because so many of the decisions he made about the welfare of the children he was responsible for were unchecked. Why was it even possible that Ciavarella was able to send away children to “placement” facilities who had never before seen the inside of a courtroom? Why were there not specific criteria put in place after this tragedy to prevent judges from making decisions that are not backed by evidence? Subjecting children to placements in fact makes it more likely they will end up back in court – undermining the system’s rehabilitative goals. The Final Task Force Report shows that roughly 60% of all youth in Pennsylvania who are sent to placement have been charged with only a misdemeanor offense, and 61% of youth in placement have been sent for offenses that were not committed against another person. What sounds do their mothers make when they’re taken?

The Task Force recommendations seek to curtail this, but still provide too much room for judges to send children away. For instance, one aims to limit which youth can be sent to placement but allows a judge to place a youth if they believe the youth poses a risk of harm. Although judges would have to state their reasons, this might not mean that judges send fewer youth to placement.

To prevent tragedies such as the one in my home of Luzerne County from taking place again, we need specific limitations on when youth can be sent to placement. If youth need support, programs in the community offer services without creating the life-altering trauma of being sent away. We cannot afford to leave decisions about the welfare of our children solely up to juvenile court judges whose interactions with children are limited to the brief moments they spend in court. (I have no doubt Ciavarella would have been kind enough to explain why he was sending me to placement for a MySpace page … as if his justification would have mattered at all to me as he uprooted my life.)

Clear, concrete standards that limit which youth are eligible for placement is a simple fix that would also reduce racial discrimination within the system. This is imperative since Black and Latinx youth face much worse outcomes at every stage of the juvenile justice system, including being sentenced to placement when their white counterparts like me are more likely to receive diversionary discipline.

In addition to protections on the back-end of the system, we need to prevent more youth from even entering the juvenile justice system. The recommendations that raise the age at which youth can be charged in juvenile court from 10 to 13, and increase the use of diversionary programs, are essential to ensuring that youth are not unnecessarily dragged into the system.

When I returned from my time in placement, I was angry, obstinate, defiant and searching for opportunities to challenge authority. It was only because of my support system—my family, friends and community— that I was able to reestablish any sort of faith in people who claimed to be acting in my best interests. The Pennsylvania Legislature now has the opportunity to enact the Task Force recommendations into law, and protect youth from having the experiences I did. I call on the legislature and governor to not only enact all Task Force recommendations, but to listen to those with direct juvenile justice experience on how the recommendations can be strengthened.

My peers and I did not have the benefit of these potential reforms. Many of us are gone, many are struggling, only a few of us have been able to move forward. What about the youth of today, the youth who have been placed in now-closed facilities such as Wordsworth or Glen Mills? Fifteen years from now, who will they be? Will they be disappointed to hear that the system continues to operate in a way that is harmful to the youth it claims to serve? Or will they be proud of those who pushed to ensure the safety of all our children’s futures?

Hillary Transue was one of the juveniles sent to youth facility by former Judge Mark Ciavarella in the Kids for Cash scandal.