Plain and simple: our economic system is rife with inequality. Fairness often takes a back seat when a large number of dollars are at stake, which means we must work to level the playing field and rebuild our economy in a fair and equitable manner, starting with the federal tax code.

We have all seen our share of challenges in the Wilkes-Barre region, and more recently, the pandemic has only served to exacerbate our problems.

From hourly workers to the small business owners that employ them, everyone has faced the need to tighten belts and adapt to this new version of “normal.” Yet there is a segment of the population that has not only survived, but thrived in the face of the pandemic — and has left the rest of us to pay the bills.

Currently members of Congress are considering President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan, a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill which, when coupled with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August, will provide a substantial shot in the arm to local economies, like ours, hit hardest by the pandemic.

Through investment in roads, bridges, clean energy, and the power grid, as well as human infrastructure needs, such as a permanent child tax credit, we can build the global economy of the future, as well as create jobs and address human needs in the present.

But the question remains: how do we pay for such an ambitious plan?

A recent study revealed that Pennsylvania’s class of billionaires — 17 in total — saw their wealth more than double during the pandemic, from $28.4 billion in March 2020 to $61.4 billion through August of this year, while Pennsylvania’s small business revenue was down 30%.

Another study shows that some of the nation’s largest corporations, while highly profitable, paid zero dollars in federal income tax. The list includes the likes of FedEx, Nike, Archer-Daniels-Midland — the very companies that depend on our infrastructure to grow their profits.

Meanwhile online retailer Amazon, a major competitor for Wilkes-Barre’s downtown businesses and indeed, Main Street businesses across the nation, paid an effective federal income tax of 9.4% this year. This, while company founder Jeffrey Bezos — the nation’s richest man — paid a tax rate of 0.98%, even as his wealth grew by $99 billion.

The bottom line: it is simply unfair for our nation’s small businesses to subsidize their competitors, nor is it fair for low- and middle-income residents to pick up the tab for the nation’s wealthiest, many of whom have designs on driving their employers out of business. That is why, as a matter of fairness, a wealth tax makes sense to fund our infrastructure needs.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has proposed a fair, workable solution that has the full backing of the White House: tax the wealthy on their earnings at a rate more in line with what all of us pay on our weekly paychecks. The wealthiest Americans derive their income from investments, which is taxed at a much lower rate than those of us who work for a paycheck — 20 percent, compared to a top rate of 37 percent for earned income. Just a meager increase, to 25 percent, would raise nearly $3 trillion in revenue.

Sen. Wyden’s proposal would tax capital gains the same as wage income, and would require taxes be paid each year on gains from tradable assets, such as stocks and bonds. The proposal applies only to those with more than $1 million in income and $10 million in assets, with exemptions for family homes, retirement accounts and family farms.

According to White House economists, the wealthiest 400 families in the U.S. on average pays 8.2 percent in taxes. Sen. Wyden’s proposal would go a long way toward leveling the playing field for small business owners and working families.

Just as nearly every American must pay taxes on their weekly paycheck, the nation’s wealthiest must step up and pay taxes on the wealth they have accumulated. It is incumbent on every member of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation to support the infrastructure reconciliation bill now before Congress, and pay for it through a wealth tax on those that, until now, have escaped paying their way. It’s a matter of fairness.

Maryann Velez is CEO/President/Co-founder of United NEPA Alliance.