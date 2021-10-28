🔊 Listen to this

Drug overdose deaths remain one of the greatest health crises facing our state, with drug overdoses increasing in 46 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in 2020. At the same time, Pennsylvania is facing the related public health challenge of rising rates of HIV and Hepatitis C.

Our families and communities are being devastated by the loss of loved ones, and it does not have to be this way. In 2018 4,424 people died from drug overdoses, and 4,458 people died from drug overdoses in 2019. Reports for 2020 are reflecting a worrying increase with more than 5,060 deaths based on preliminary estimates. Pennsylvania has the third highest number of overdose deaths and the ninth highest rate of new HIV infections in the nation.

Pennsylvania must act to prevent these needless overdose deaths and reduce the transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C caused by sharing contaminated syringes.

More syringe services programs would be a powerful tool in the fight to overcome these health crises.

Syringe Services programs are public health programs that serve the community by addressing the health needs of people by providing access to clean syringes and safe disposing of used syringes. More importantly, they provide access to drug treatment and other social services, such as HIV and hepatitis testing, naloxone and a range of other health services. These programs do not exist to encourage drug use – they exist to reduce harm and build trust with participants to ultimately help them get treatment for substance use disorder along with any other health care needs.

These programs enable people to stay alive, protect themselves from getting HIV, get into drug treatment, access physical and mental health services and make positive changes in their lives. Every time someone goes to a syringe services program is a time that they are unlikely to get HIV or die from an overdose, and one more chance they will get into treatment and other services they need to achieve long-term recovery.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declares that syringe services programs are a critical component for reducing overdose deaths and reducing the transmission of blood-borne diseases. Individuals who participate in syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and reduce HIV and Hepatitis C infections by 50 percent.

Syringe services programs also increase public safety and protect law enforcement and first responders by properly disposing of used syringes. These programs also save taxpayer money by reducing transmission of blood-borne diseases. A recent study found that the syringe services program in Philadelphia helped avert more than 10,000 cases of HIV and thus saved the city approximately $243 million a year in healthcare costs. The total savings to the city was estimated to be $2.4 billion over 10 years.

Syringe services programs in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have operated successfully for more than two decades. However, other communities have not been able to benefit from the experience of these programs because cities, counties and nonprofit entities are hesitant to establish programs due to syringes and other items being defined in the law as “drug paraphernalia.”

The time has come for Pennsylvania to expand syringe services programs across the commonwealth. Legislation is needed to specifically exclude materials provided by these lifesaving programs.

Expanding syringe services programs will save thousands of lives and prevent untold numbers of HIV and Hepatitis C infections. Fewer families will have to suffer the loss that so many Pennsylvanians have already suffered.

By Dr. Denis Johnson is the Pennsylvania Acting State Physician General.