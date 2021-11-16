🔊 Listen to this

It was a Friday in mid-March 2020.

Faculty at Misericordia University were informed that next week all classes need to be held virtually. The COVID pandemic had broken out in our state. A similar message was relayed at institutions from K-12 through colleges throughout Pennsylvania, and eventually throughout the country.

We are all thankful for so many professionals in many different fields who played significant roles in helping us navigate our way through the COVID crisis. As we celebrate American Education Week – Nov. 15 through 19, 2021 – let’s reflect for a moment on the role of teachers during the pandemic.

While most professions saw major changes in the ways they operate, everything about teaching radically changed overnight. Two years ago, “zoom” was something someone did while driving a car. Now Zoom is a branded video communications platform used in many classrooms every day and part of our vocabulary and shared experience. Currently, it is considered normal for a teacher to have some students on Zoom, some students sitting live in the classroom, and others needing to learn at home asynchronously through recorded video.

In addition to changing the ways education is delivered, teachers also had to support the psychological needs of children. While children struggled to cope with the effects of such widespread disease, others were facing the uncertain future of loved ones who were waging a life-or-death battle with COVID. While teachers regularly play many roles in supporting students, these roles increased in importance and intensity during and after the pandemic. In addition to teaching, educators functioned as counselors, mentors, coaches, big brothers/sisters, surrogate parents, and their classroom’s local Dr. Fauci as they helped students understand and cope with the health crisis. While dealing with all these challenges, teachers still put the needs of their students first.

Teaching is both an art and a science. While Misericordia University’s science professors and students are engaged in student-faculty undergraduate research in the new state-of-the-art Henry Science Center, education faculty and students are also at the cutting edge of research, experimenting with and exploring how to educate and effectively engage students in the rapidly evolved classroom environment we call our new normal.

One thing that has never changed is a teacher’s heart: it is a teacher’s mission to serve and help students. This semester, Misericordia education students began an initiative to offer free tutoring to children of mothers enrolled in the Bourger Women with Children program, which empowers economically disadvantaged single mothers by providing the opportunity to complete a college degree. MU education students also participated in a trunk-or-treat event to raise money for autism. Soon they will join the effort to provide for the needs of underprivileged children throughout world by packing shoe boxes of supplies and surprises to support the work of Operation Christmas Child. While pre-service teachers learn how to teach and while they explore how to effectively teach in new ways using new technology, they are also developing the values that will truly make them great teachers.

As concern of the increasing teacher shortage is rising throughout our country, society is hoping more young people will enter this noble profession. I can assure any young person looking to improve the well-being of others, that teaching is a profession where a difference can made! Remember the sentiment of John Stuart Mill, who proposed that teaching is maybe the noblest profession because teachers can instill greatness in many who, themselves, will go on to do significant good.

As we celebrate American Education Week, this year especially, thank a teacher.

Dr. Stephen L. Broskoske is an Associate Professor of Education at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. The university offered undergraduate, graduate, and professional development curriculum for prospective and practicing educators K-12.