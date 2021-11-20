🔊 Listen to this

When the parishioners of Holy Saviour Church of Wilkes-Barre learned in 2011 that their beloved worship site was about to merge with another parish, they didn’t get depressed.

They got busy.

What they did was commission an extensive website to serve as a repository of church history and lore. It’s also an excellent data base for area genealogists tracing ancestors who were parishioners, clergy or staff of that historic church in the East End section of the city from its founding in 1895 through the 20th century and until its merger with St. Andre Bessette parish in 2011.

Go to www.holysaviourwb.com and see what I mean.

Want to know the names of the pastors down through the years? Interested in photos of events and parishioners of times past? Hoping for a record of the nuns who taught at the school the church had, or the names of priests who served there or of the priests and nuns the parish produced?

If your ancestor was a member of the church or clergy there, you’ll likely find the name.

“We tried to have lots of photos and other things,” said Teresa Jemio, one of the planners of the site. “It (the church) was a huge part of our lives.”

She urges people with additional photos of Holy Saviour to send them to her at [email protected] Jemio credits former pastor the Rev. Kevin Mulhern with a great deal of help in developing the site, which began back in 2011, with the expertise of King’s College and PenTeleData bringing it to reality. Also helping were Jeanne Mulhern Mulcahy and John McKeown.

The project took a lot of work, but Jemio calls the effort “a labor of love.” She’s especially proud of two features. One is the large collection of older photos of church events and organizations, going back many decades. They’re arranged in time periods. Pick a group photo, she suggests, and “you can enlarge it and see your father or grandfather.”

Another click takes you to the song “Old East End,” by Pat Boyle, a favorite number of Jemio’s.

History fans will no doubt enjoy the history of the parish (the second territorial parish in the area) as well as the lengthy description of Wyoming Valley a century and more ago by the parish’s first pastor, the Rev. John J. Curran. Rev. Curran, incidentally, gained fame for his support of miners and other working people as they unionized and fought for better wages and working conditions. He once visited Pres. Theodore Roosevelt in Washington to enlist his aid and later hosted a visit by Roosevelt. St. Andre Bessette Parish is at 666 North Main St., in Wilkes-Barre.

Genealogical Society News: The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society has announced its annual holiday closure. “The NEPGS research library will be closed on November 25 for Thanksgiving and the last day for research before the holidays is December 2nd,” the society reports. “We will reopen for research on January 6, 2022.” At present, access is limited to members. To inquire about membership and learn of plans for 2022, go to the society’s Facebook page or website. Historical Society News: The Luzerne County Historical Society is open Tuesday-Saturday but by appointment only. Visit the society’s Facebook page or website at www.luzernehistory.org for details on changes during the holiday season. Don’t forget the society’s annual tours of the historic Swetland Home on Dec. 4 and 5, conducted by costumed guides. Again, visit the Facebook page or website.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]

