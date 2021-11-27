🔊 Listen to this

“Hi, I’m Dan Myers, and yes, I’m new to Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

I’ve been saying that a lot as the new president of Misericordia University. I joined Misericordia on July 1, and I have been meeting as many people as I can in the last couple of months. I am getting a flavor of the culture and engaged community who live here. In no time at all, I’ve made wonderful connections.

I was most recently at American University in Washington, D.C., and made the move to Misericordia’s lower campus on Lake Street in Dallas. I am no stranger to moving, as my family was active in Baptist ministry when I was growing up, and we moved a lot. I spent time in the West, Midwest and the MidAtlantic in both “smallish” towns, such as my 17 years at Notre Dame, and metro areas, including in Milwaukee at Marquette. I can accurately estimate the total number of boxes it will take to make a move and get more in a U-Haul than you can imagine. Unpacking is a different matter. It took me a week to find my ties and belts after we landed in Dallas!

Settling in to a place is more than just finding your ties, or whatever else you lost. The process involves meeting new colleagues, friends, classmates, and neighbors. One needs to learn the sights, sounds, and surroundings. Where do I go for this or that? Who can help me? What fabric binds this area together? Even though I lived for a few years in Western Pennsylvania, NEPA most certainly has its own identity.

During my listening tour both on campus and off, the gregarious nature of our community became immediately evident. I’ve been taught how to say “Wilkes-Barre” (as in Straw-BERRY). People have volunteered where to find a barber, a dry cleaner, microbreweries, appliances, a good sandwich, and, at least in my experience, where to get chicken wings (a personal favorite), or great pizza. In fact, during my first online meeting with a large number of university staff, we spent ample time prioritizing NEPA pizza. I launched my own online “pizza poll,” and have been sampling pizza with students and others on campus. Finding others who share my interest in art, culture, and music has been surprisingly easy too. With some faculty colleagues, we have assembled a for garage band (well, more of an attic band) and hope to play for you sometime soon!

If you are a long-time resident of NEPA, perhaps it has slipped your mind just what a welcoming place this area can be. I can assure you that even with the stresses of the past 18 months facing COVID challenges, the hospitality in NEPA is quite evident. I must also say that the hospitality on my own campus at Misericordia University has exceeded my expectations by far. The students, faculty, staff, Board of Trustees, and alumni form a distinctly supportive community that challenges students to achieve while providing a special blend of support and personal attention that is the pillar of the small university experience.

This area has a wealth of high-quality higher education institutions. There, too, I have made new connections with my regional colleagues. Some of them are relatively new as well. Together, we will continue to reinforce the positive aspects of NEPA culture and provide opportunities for students to help our area prosper while preserving its character and distinctiveness.

Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., is president of Misericordia University.