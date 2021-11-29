🔊 Listen to this

November is American Diabetes Month, so with two days left in the month, we still have some time to spread some awareness about a disease that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) affects 34.2 million Americans.

Diabetes is common in the U.S., but many Americans either don’t understand the condition or have trouble separating the facts from common misconceptions.

Diabetes is the inability of the body to regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels efficiently. This can happen because the pancreas has stopped producing enough insulin or because the body’s cells have become resistant to insulin – or it can be a combination of both.

Insulin is a hormone that moves sugar out of the bloodstream and into the cells where it is used for energy. If that process is not working properly, blood-sugar levels stay too high and can lead to symptoms ranging from sluggishness and thirst to serious complications such as nerve damage, stroke and heart disease.

Type 1 and Type 2 are the most common types of diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the cells that produce insulin, eventually stopping them from producing the hormone. Type 1 diabetics need daily insulin injections or an insulin pump.

With Type 2 diabetes, the body may still produce insulin, but the cells resist it. In some cases, the body doesn’t produce enough insulin. People who are overweight or have a family history of diabetes are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Many associate diabetes with poor lifestyle choices, but it’s not that simple. Again, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder, so it has nothing to do with eating poorly. And even Type 2 diabetes does not develop because we decide to gorge on leftover desserts from Thanksgiving.

Over time, unhealthy diet and obesity can contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, and diet and exercise can help control diabetes in its early stages. Even a modest amount of weight loss can have a positive impact on how the body processes insulin.

Another common misconception is people with diabetes need to prick their fingers all the time. Folks who have Type 2 diabetes and take insulin and other diabetes medications do need to check their blood sugar regularly, and “finger prick” glucose meters are still popular. But there are also newer technologies that don’t require a blood sample. Continuous glucose monitors (GCMs) are inserted under the skin and measure glucose in fluid between the cells.

People managing diabetes do not need to buy food labeled “diabetes friendly.” These products can be more expensive and may still raise glucose levels.

A proper diet for those managing diabetes features lots of non-starchy vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, heart-healthy fats, and sensible portions of whole fruits.

Finally, there is not currently a cure for Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, but there are ways to control them. If diagnosed early and managed well, Type 2 diabetes can go into remission, which can last for a long time. Remission becomes less likely over time, so early detection and careful management are crucial.

Prevention of Type 2 diabetes is the best option, so, if you have concerns, talk to your primary care physician about proper nutrition and exercise. They’re great tools to maintain your wellness, regardless of your specific health needs.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]