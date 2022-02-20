🔊 Listen to this

A recently released annual report by the Pennsylvania’s Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an organization dedicated to attracting and expanding business in Pennsylvania, shows Northeastern Pennsylvania as the Commonwealth’s leader in job creation with over 2,300 new jobs added to the region in fiscal year 2020-21.

The report also confirmed that Northeastern PA created more new jobs than any other region of the state in both the high paying manufacturing industry and regional and national headquarters sectors.

Northeastern Pennsylvania is one of the most sought-after locations in the U.S. for e-commerce distribution, manufacturing, and national and regional headquarters, thanks to a regional approach to economic development.

At Penn’s Northeast, our goal is to attract quality employers to NEPA. Working together with our partners in 8 counties that include Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne, we market our collective resources together as a region and our partnerships are paying off.

Our assets include our central location, reliable utilities, available workforce, 19 educational institutions, recreational opportunities, and a robust transportation infrastructure – allowing industry to reach 1/3 of the US population and ½ of Canada within one day’s drive.

Working together we expect this growth trend to continue in 2022 and beyond as companies realize our strategic location, excellent workforce and low operating costs are the keys to their success.

We have been advocating a regional approach to economic development for years and the effort is paying huge dividends. Northeastern Pennsylvania is now leading the state and country in opportunities for job growth.

This could not have happened without our partners and counties working together. It is cooperation at its finest, showcasing the best that Northeastern Pennsylvania has to offer, and our communities are reaping the rewards of our efforts.

John L Augustine III is the president/CEO of Penn’s Northeast. A regional economic development organization dedicated to attracting quality employers to Northeastern PA.