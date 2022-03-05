🔊 Listen to this

Higher Education is yet another sector of the economy that has suffered significantly during the pandemic. Since COVID-19 emerged, college enrollment in the U.S. has declined by almost one million students. Compared to a decade ago, there are now three million fewer college students. The implications of declining college enrollments are serious both for individual Americans and the economic viability of our country.

On average, those without a bachelor’s degree earn $24,900 less each year than those with a degree. The impact of that forgone income is compounded over in many ways. According to a recent article in The Washington Post, people without a college education are more likely to live in poverty and less likely to be employed. They are more prone to depression, divorce more often, and live shorter lives. They vote less frequently as well.

The children of high school graduates do not do as well in school, and thus their schools exhibit lower achievement scores and enjoy less parent participation. Fewer children of non-college graduates opt to attend college themselves fueling a repeating cycle of income inequality.

Non-college graduates (and their children) are not as healthy as those who have a college degree, and their life expectancy is 12 to 15 years shorter. Part of the reason is that non-college graduates are four times more likely to be smokers and to experience depression, according to researchers at the Universities of Texas and South Carolina.

As this data suggests, those who don’t graduate college find themselves handicapped both in income and quality of life. But the individual implications of declining college enrollment are even more serious when one considers the aggregate impact on our economy. Non-college graduates pay fewer taxes than do college graduates. At the same time, they and their families are significantly more likely to depend on government subsidies and social services from federal, state and local governments.

Contributions through jobs which require technology abilities, human relations skills, and other capabilities that are usually developed in college, cannot as often be delivered by non-graduates. Accordingly, economic growth through these jobs stagnates. Not only does this imbalance between job openings in the local economy stymie community development, but it also makes the U.S. less competitive in a global economy. Meanwhile, as we watch America’s college and university enrollment decline, China continues to make major investments in higher education. Enrollment there is growing at a prodigious rate — an important leading indicator of economic vitality.

But unlike other “industries” which are falling behind, higher education has both the physical and human capacity to grow. We need to encourage more high school students and other young adults to pursue college in several ways. One is the way college is presented to potential enrollees. It has become popular to discourage students from attending college because of the expense, but that perspective focuses incorrectly on the sticker price. Once the decision is made to attend college, there are a myriad of tuition options to help students pay for college through federal, state and campus based financial aid—and those aid packages have seen extraordinary increases. Did you know that at private nonprofit schools, the net price (the cost after all aid has been applied) has only gone up $160 since 2008?

After financial aid and scholarship packages are considered, higher education sure looks like a great investment over the long term. Recent reports demonstrate that the increase in lifetime earnings from attaining a college degree has grown to $1.2 million, according to a study by Georgetown University. Add a professional degree on top of an undergraduate degree, and earnings increase another $1.9 million. There are few investments that can have a greater financial return—both for the individual and the country — than does a college degree.

And remember, if you think a college degree is expensive, try not having one.

Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., is in his first year as President of Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Dr. Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University, having served as president from 1998 to 2013.