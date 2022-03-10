🔊 Listen to this

Thankfully, we’re beginning to see COVID-19 numbers recede significantly after a very harsh winter caused by the rampant spread of the omicron variant.

Plenty of local residents who have had COVID-19 recovered quickly, but a substantial number are experiencing lingering symptoms. A recent study by University of Michigan researchers found about 43% of people around the world who contracted the virus developed long-term effects after recovering from the initial infection.

The research also found the prevalence of long COVID increased to 57% if patients required hospitalization. Overall, 53% reported symptoms at 30 days and 35% had symptoms 60 days post COVID. Although persistent symptoms were more prevalent among older people and those with severe disease in the case study, 21% of 18-to-34-year-olds and 25% of respondents reporting mild illness still had symptoms 60 days after their COVID-19 onset.

My heart goes out to these patients who have long-haul COVID. Long COVID is a long-term consequence of an initial COVID-19 infection. People who develop it can continue to test positive for weeks or even months after illness and retain various symptoms for weeks and months afterwards.

Even people who have had mild COVID-19 cases can experience persistent or late symptoms, which can include fatigue, cough, muscle aches, joint stiffness, sleep disturbance, hair loss, cognitive impairment and skin rashes.

As it happens, long COVID can also mimic rheumatic disease, although it remains a diagnosis of exclusion, so patients should be appropriately evaluated before a final diagnosis is reached.

The most frequent overlapping features between autoimmune rheumatic diseases and long COVID so far appear to be blood abnormalities and autoantibodies production, joint stiffness, muscle aches, breathlessness, various skin manifestations and fatigue. Patients experiencing persistent symptoms such as these following COVID-19 infection should be considered for rheumatology referral and evaluation.

Management of long COVID should start at the time of acute COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients need to be assessed at the appropriate interval following their initial infection with the virus. Thankfully, we here at The Wright Center have oral and monoclonal antibody infusion therapy treatments available for acute symptoms. These treatments should alleviate acute COVID infection symptoms and hopefully prevent lingering symptoms of the virus.

Unfortunately, at present, medical professionals do not have a designed treatment for long COVID symptoms.

Of course, due to the complexity and range of symptoms associated with long COVID, a multidisciplinary approach is needed. Besides clinicians, occupation therapists, rehabilitation clinicians/physiatrists and clinical psychologists should also be involved in a patient’s care.

Of course, the best way to protect yourself from long COVID is to get fully vaccinated and boosted. Primary vaccination series may consist of two or three full doses for patients that belong to vulnerable groups and the moderately or severely immunocompromised, including the following:

• Patients receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

• Patients who received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Patients who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Patients with a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

• Patients with advanced or untreated HIV infection;

• Patients undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.

Patients with previously diagnosed systemic autoimmune rheumatic disorder who are on active immunosuppression treatment also fall under this category and should complete a three-dose primary series followed by a booster shot five months later, according to the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Rheumatology.

Long COVID is a very unfortunate byproduct of this terrible pandemic. But, if patients take a proactive approach to monitoring their symptoms, and we in the medical community continue to make advances in treatment, we’ll effectively combat this just as we have the virus itself. On that note, stay safe and be well.

Nevena Barjaktarovic, M.D., is a dually board-certified internal medicine physician and rheumatologist at The Wright Center for Community Health and physician faculty member in The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine Residency. A graduate of Medical School of Belgrade University, Belgrade, Serbia, she completed her residency in internal medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y. Dr. Barjaktarovic completed her fellowship training in rheumatology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx.