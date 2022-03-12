🔊 Listen to this

Shortly after the holidays, my wife and I took our dog, Lucy, to the veterinarian and made the difficult but right decision to put her to sleep. If you’ve ever had to experience this, you know how sad and painful this loss could be.

Lucy, a Cockapoo, was nearly 17 years old and we had her since she was a pup. Our daughters were 8 and 5 years old when we first got her, and they hardly remember our house without Lucy in it. Needless to say, she was well-loved and very spoiled.

Exactly one week after she passed, we received mail from the vet’s office and inside the envelope was a card with Lucy’s paw print on it. We did not expect it, and this kind and thoughtful gesture took us back a bit.

For us, seeing Lucy’s paw impression on the card will always be a reminder of the impression she had on our lives. We framed the card and, even though she is no longer with us, she will always be in our fondest memories. If you are a pet lover, I have no doubt that you could relate to these emotions.

Pets certainly do leave an imprint on us. Yet, as true and moving as the unconditional love of a pet may be, what is even more meaningful are the human relationships we have and the imprint we leave on the lives of one another.

Every day at the United Way of Wyoming Valley, we work to ensure the imprint we leave on at-risk children and families is positive, impactful and lasting.

Noted author Robert Heinlein once said, “A child’s life is like a piece of paper on which every person leaves a mark.” Last year, of the 22,240 individuals touched by the programs and services funded by the United Way, 17,600 were children under the age of 18.

We believe that if we can help children early in life, we can help improve the odds of their success later in life. Keeping children safe from abuse and neglect, helping them enter school ready to learn, assisting students to read at grade level, ensuring a child’s basic health, hygiene and vision needs are addressed, and providing other supportive services are all part of our strategies to improve the quality of life now and for the future.

Our bet is that these investments will benefit children, their families, future generations and the entire community over time. While these investments are funded by the generosity of United Way’s annual donors, most children will never know or remember that. To me, that is not what is important. What is important is that as a community, we all recognize that we are leaving a positive mark on the lives of at-risk kids and improving the chances that their futures will be brighter.

Whether we are talking about children, family members, friends, people in the community or even our pets, the reality is that we all need each other and, in one way or another, we leave imprints on each other’s lives. In the uncertain and challenging times in which we live, let’s all do what we can to ensure the impressions we make and lasting marks we leave are positive and create the fondest of memories.

Bill Jones is the president and CEO of the United Way of WyomingValley.